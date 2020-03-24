Icertis Contributes Critical Personal Protection Equipment to Aid COVID-19 Healthcare Heroes

Read Article

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has driven many essential workers, especially those in healthcare, to take unprecedented steps to protect public health. These amazing efforts have strained the resources and supplies these #HealthcareHeroes need to treat affected individuals. As we’ve seen in countries around the world fighting the disease, it is critically important that hospitals have an abundant supply of personal protection equipment (PPE) to ensure doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff can safely continue to work without risk to their health.

As unsettling as the virus outbreak has been to all of us, it has also been inspirational to see the Pune community come together and fight it. Heeding Prime Minister Modi’s call to celebrate the contributions of essential workers, the Icertis management began asking around to find out how we could celebrate and support these vital members of our community. The company also realized that early assistance would have the most impact, so it wanted to move fast. The conversations quickly led to the recognition that ensuring healthcare providers have access to PPE throughout the crisis will be essential to Pune winning the battle against COVID-19.

Every day, Icertians gather to share a community meal, which is fully funded by the company. But with the recent decision asking employees to work from home, the firm thought “why not make these meal-related funds available to support our broader community?” Therefore, in partnership with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Icertis decided to donate the 4-weeks of lunch money, a total of ₹25 lakh, to ensure the safety of doctors, nurses and staff at Naidu Hospital. I am also thankful that the PMC leadership responded quickly and directed our efforts to areas with the most impact.

Naidu Hospital is Pune’s designated COVID-19 hospital and its healthcare professionals are responsible for the testing, treating and well-being of quarantined patients. These brave doctors, nurses, and hospital staff, who are working round the clock, must take every precaution to remain safe from the infection. This contribution from Icertians will help provide them personal protection equipment, including N95 masks, gowns, and gloves; Hand sanitizer dispensers and Viral Transport Media (VTM) kits, which protect test samples in transit to the lab.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]