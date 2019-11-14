Express Computer
TBZ looks at using blockchain for ensuring authenticity of jewellery

TBZ looks at using blockchain for ensuring authenticity of jewellery

By Srikanth RP
A popular brand in India, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) is known for its wide range of eye catching jewellery. The company which is has a history of over 150 years, is now looking at leveraging emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain and Virtual Reality. The jewellery business is an intensely competitive industry segment, and the more choices customers have, the higher are the chances of sales. TBZ is looking at leveraging AI to better understand what the customer wants to buy.

Pooraan Jaiswal, CTO, TBZ

Says Pooraan Jaiswal, CTO, TBZ, “Each jewellery piece has close to 30-40 attributes. Each store has over 2,000 designs of jewellery. Each day, our jewellery designers create different types of designs across our stores. We would like to use AI to look at the design of each jewellery, and help in automatically capturing all the attributes. This will help us not only in track what is available in stock, but will also help us in saving manpower and in estimating cost and pricing.” TBZ is using an Oracle-based solution.

TBZ also wants to use blockchain for guaranteeing the authenticity of the jewellery. Says Pooraan Jaiswal, “The jewellery industry in India is hugely unorganized. As we are a brand that people trust, we want to reinforce this trust by assuring our customers that we source all our raw material from genuine sources. Blockchain will help us to identify where our raw material, say diamonds, are sourced from. We also outsource manufacturing to a number of vendors. Blockchain will help us in reconciliation issues, and in ensuring quality across the supply chain.”


Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

