Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance implements Virtual Desktops on Microsoft Azure cloud across 100 locations

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), one of India’s leading private sector life insurance companies, is adopting cloud technology to enhance experience, productivity and process efficiency for its team of insurance sellers and distributors. As part of the initiative, ABSLI has implemented Virtual Desktops on Microsoft Azure cloud for 1,400 members of its sales team, at over 100 branch locations across India. This initiative is enhancing customer acquisition and revenue generation for ABSLI.

ABSLI has been operating for nearly two decades, and has developed an extensive network of branches and partner agents. Adoption of Virtual Desktops on Azure cloud has reduced the capital expenditure involved in hardware refresh of a distributed IT infrastructure, reduced usage costs as the Virtual Desktops are on a pay-as-you-use model, and enabled availability of infrastructure during seasonal business spikes. It has also enabled ABSLI sales force to access data and applications across branch locations seamlessly, thereby improving end-user experience and productivity. The replacement of old desktops with virtual desktops has also led to power savings.

The Virtual Desktop, also referred to as Desktop-as-a-Service, solution has been implemented by Microsoft partner, Anunta. The solution has been designed for 1,400 users and 1,000 end-points. It includes Citrix Xen Desktop and Firewall implementation, data and Office 365 migration, peripheral integration, monitoring and management of complete VDI (Virtual Desktop Integration) stack in the Azure environment. ABSLI is now planning to rollout this solution for its entire sales team, across India.

Mohan Shetty, Senior Vice President IT, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance said, “Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance is championing implementation of people-centric digital solutions that can ease the way our end-users perform their day to day operations. We wanted to implement cloud-based solution that could enable anytime, anywhere accessibility of data and applications for our large number of sales-force across branch locations in India. Anunta’s innovative EUC solution implementation on Azure Cloud enabled us to adopt secure cloud hosted desktops and has resulted in significantly enhanced end-user productivity, reduced power consumption, increased mobility of sales-force with access to data and applications anywhere, anytime, and enhanced end-user experience.”

Rajiv Sodhi, General Manager, Partner Ecosystem Microsoft India said, “It is a delight to see how organizations with operations across the length and breadth of India are embracing digital innovation to drive business outcomes. The Virtual Desktops on Azure solution from Anunta is a first of its kind implementation, enabling Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance to empower its field-force by ensuring anytime, anywhere access to core business applications, securely and in a cost-effective manner. The solution is improving end-user experience and process efficiency, and with seamless integration with legacy systems, is leading to enhanced productivity.”

Sivakumar Ramamurthy, COO, Anunta added, “ABSLI’s use of digital technologies has been exemplary and we are happy to have been a part of this journey. Using DaaS on Microsoft Azure, the company will be able to derive higher satisfaction for its customers as well as salesforce.”

“We are proud to see ABSLI pioneer DaaS on Azure solutions in the financial services segment by porting our virtual apps and desktop licenses on Microsoft Azure (IaaS). Being a business-critical project, this will enable Aditya Birla Sun Life in augmenting its digital transformation initiatives. The project has been successfully deployed for more than 1400 users across 100 branches ensuring a great end-user experience. Thanks to our partner, Anunta for successfully enabling ABSLI with a secure implementation and seamless transition in an extremely short duration,” said Dixit Roy Mahidhara, Regional Director, Citrix

