Hybrid cloud adoption in manufacturing sector to hit 45%: Report

Hybrid cloud deployment in manufacturing sector is set to more than double in two years, reaching 45 per cent from the current level of 19 per cent, a new report said. The global average hybrid Cloud penetration level is at 18.5 per cent, according to the “Enterprise Cloud Index” report from Nutanix, US-headquartered enterprise cloud computing company.

In two years, the manufacturing sector will outpace the global average hybrid cloud penetration level by four per cent, the study said. Hybrid cloud is a cloud computing environment that uses a mix of on-premises, private cloud and third-party, public cloud services with orchestration between the two platforms.

“Manufacturers are investing in modernising their IT stack, and adopting industry 4.0 solutions to keep up with ever-changing business demands in areas like production and supply chain management,” said Chris Kozup, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Nutanix.

“A hybrid cloud infrastructure gives manufacturers a fresh approach to modernising legacy applications and services, enabling manufacturing IT leaders to focus on their long-term investments in big data, IoT and next-generation enterprise applications,” Kozup added.

For the “Enterprise Cloud Index” report, Nutanix commissioned Vanson Bourne to survey more than 2,300 IT decision-makers, including 333 worldwide financial services organisations about where they are running their business applications today, where they plan to run them in the future, what their cloud challenges are and how their cloud initiatives stack up against other IT projects and priorities.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]