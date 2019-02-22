Quantum Computing has much-needed magic wand for IT leaders

Financial institutions are experimenting with quantum computing in areas including trading strategies, portfolio optimization, asset pricing and risk analysis.

By Biswajit Mohapatra

Computing fueled by silicon chips radically changed the world in the late twentieth century. The growing volume of data and ability to infer quick intelligence necessitated a different processing capability. The advancement in Quantum Computing has gone one step forward in opening the new avenues of possibilities.

Quantum computers utilize laws of quantum mechanics to process information in Quantum bits (called Qubits). Advances in mathematics, materials science and computer science over the last century have transformed quantum computing from theory to reality. Today, real quantum computers can be accessed through the cloud to address a varied range of business challenges. Quantum computing has demonstrated potential applicability in the areas of AI, ML, security and optimization of complex systems and can lead the advancement in these areas in future. Let us look at what quantum computing is and how it could change the world as we know it.

Quantum Computing – An emerging revolution

How it works?

Quantum computing is based on two properties of quantum behavior such as superposition and entanglement.

Superposition: A classical computer uses binary bits that can store either 1 or 0. Quantum computers store data as either 1, 0, or any combination called superposition of the qubits possible states. Hence, a quantum computer with n qubits can have 2n possibilities in superposition with one another.

Entanglement: Quantum entanglement describes quantum states of two or more objects with reference to each other. Two qubits which are distantly located can still act in a strongly correlated manner. Quantum computing takes advantage of this entanglement property to encode problems that exploit interdependence between qubits.

The above properties help quantum computers to rapidly and efficiently explore an enormous set of possibilities to reach an optimal answer.

How is it different from traditional computing?

The difference lies in Linearity vs. Exponentiality. Unlike traditional computing where computing power is directly dependent upon number of transistors, the power of Quantum computers can be doubled by adding one additional Qubit.

A sample comparison between traditional and quantum computers is depicted below:

Type of scaling Time to solve problem Classical algorithm with exponential runtime 10 secs 2 mins 330 years 3,300 years Quantum algorithm with polynomial runtime 1 min 2 mins 10 mins 11 mins

Advancements in Quantum Computing

Organizations such as IBM, Google and Microsoft have already started working towards exploiting the quantum computing market. IBM Q is an industry first initiative to build universal quantum computers for business and science. IBM is developing scalable quantum computers which can be accessed using modular and open-source programming framework called Qiskit (Quantum Information Science Kit). More than 100,000 users from enterprises and educational institutions globally have performed 6.5 million quantum experiments on the IBM Cloud.

Value And Use Cases of Quantum Computing

Quantum computing usage has started making inroads across different industry segments.

Financial institutions are experimenting with quantum computing in areas including trading strategies, portfolio optimization, asset pricing and risk analysis.

Pharmaceutical companies can carry out simulations of complex molecules, significantly shortening time required for life-saving drug discoveries. Better analysis of complex biological data and genome sequencing can lead to better development of personalized medications.

Quantum computing’s ability to solve today’s impossibly complex logistics optimization problems could drive considerable cost savings and carbon footprint reduction.

Quantum Networks can hugely increase the bandwidth of optical telecommunications networks and help reshape the physical infrastructure for greater optimization.

It is expected to change the security landscape in next few years with enhanced cryptography harnessing several properties of quantum mechanics to send messages securely.

The best seen business use of Quantum Computers is in the future hybrid quantum-classical architectures where conventional computers handle routine computing needs and difficult problems are routed to a quantum computer.

Leveraging the Quantum Future

Organizations can seize Quantum advantage by taking a systematic approach as follows:

Identify quantum evangelists

These are ideally professionals who understand quantum computing and are enthusiastic to further its progress

Identifying potential quantum computing use cases and associated value propositions

Evaluating opportunities which can best leverage unique capabilities of quantum systems and provide quickest business results

Experiment with real quantum systems

Experimenting with quantum systems to filter out your highest priority use cases that classical computers can’t practically solve

Chart your quantum course

Creating a quantum computing strategy, outlining viable next steps, with the purpose of pursuing problems that could create sustainable business advantage

Be ready for change with quantum future

Quantum computing is a rapidly evolving area. hence an organization needs to continuously pivot based on new breakthroughs

Quantum computing has immense potential to offer owing to its speed and efficiency. It can solve yet unsolvable problems and lead to innovative and entirely different array of solutions. Though the field is still evolving, it is only a matter of time it starts delivering competitive advantage. For agile, innovative and early adopter organizations willing to explore the field, it may turn out to be the much-needed magic wand.

Biswajit Mohapatra is Global Integrated Delivery Leader, IBM CIO Advisory and Cloud Migration Factory.

