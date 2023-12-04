Circular solutions for carrying cases

A lot when you produce the quantity of carrying cases Dell Technologies manufactures each year. As part of our shift to a more circular approach, even our backpacks and carrying cases are part of providing our customers with another option to support a sustainable future.

Dell EcoLoopTM Urban Backpacks & Dell EcoLoopTM Pro Series have diverted 12 metric tons of recycled plastic, equivalent to 1 million plastic bottles and have diverted 132 metric tons of ocean-bound plastic, equivalent to 14 million plastic bottles.