Circular solutions for carrying cases

Sponsored By: Dell Technologies
Published on : Dec 4, 2023

A lot when you produce the quantity of carrying cases Dell Technologies manufactures each year. As part of our shift to a more circular approach, even our backpacks and carrying cases are part of providing our customers with another option to support a sustainable future.

Read this Whitepaper to how Dell EcoLoopTM Urban Backpacks & Dell EcoLoopTM Pro Series have diverted 12 metric tons of recycled plastic, equivalent to 1 million plastic bottles and how it has diverted 132 metric tons of ocean-bound plastic, equivalent to 14 million plastic bottles.

