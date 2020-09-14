Express Computer


Cisco Umbrella at a glance

By CISCO
Enterprise security and networking are facing a significant transformation. Wide-scale adoption of cloud applications,an increase in remote workers, and expansion of branch offices has rendered the centralized, on-premises security model impractical.

The convenience, cost savings, and performance benefits of going direct to the internet is driving
a new decentralized approach to networking. Yet with change comes risk and a new set of security challenges Organizations require a broader set of protection that not only improves security, but simplifies management.

  1. Broad, reliable security coverage across all ports and protocols
  2. Security protection on and off network
  3. Rapid deployment and flexible enforcement levels
  4. Immediate value and low total cost of ownership
  5. Single dashboard for efficient management

