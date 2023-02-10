Create IT Business Value while advancing Sustainability Initiatives

The business benefits of your IT devices comes from them being utilized, not owned. Dell Technology Rotation delivers business value, simplicity, flexibility, and transparency throughout the agreement period by Increasing Operational E¬fficiency, Improving Business Flexibility, Lowering Total Cost of Utilization. The advantages of Dell Technology Rotation extend beyond sustainability objectives and can help your organization overcome operational challenges and execute your IT strategy.

Read this whitepaper to learn about how Dell Technology Rotation provides a simple way to participate in the circular economy, save costs and reduce your impact on the planet.