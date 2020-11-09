CYBERARK ALERO: PARTNER SALES PLAYBOOK

Read Article

Many businesses today rely on remote vendors and users to manage portions of their IT infrastructure. To successfully carry out their tasks these external service organizations require inherent privileged access to corporate IT systems. However, extending enterprise privileged access management solutions and practices to remote vendors or internal employees can be challenging when using conventional user authentication and authorization approaches.

Traditional enterprise identity management systems and access control solutions, designed to authenticate company employees and corporate-owned devices, aren’t well suited for securing third-party staff and outside devices in today’s modern world. Most businesses have little-to-no visibility or control over remote access the enterprise network. Providing corporate workstations to every vendor is not a feasible strategy for a variety of reasons and deploying VPNs or agents on another company’s laptops or desktops is often too much overhead for IT teams to manage. Alternatively, third-party staff and access requirements can change from day-to-day or week-to-week, making conventional identity management schemes based on user IDs and passwords impractical.

CyberArk® Alero™ provides a SaaS-based solution that combines Zero Trust access, biometric authentication and just-in-time provisioning for remote vendors and company employees alike who need access to critical systems managed by the CyberArk Core Privileged Access Security (PAS) solution. Alero is the de-facto and unified method for all users to authenticate and access their existing CyberArk Core PAS deployments, as well as new customers looking to secure remote vendor and user access.

