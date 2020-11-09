CYBERARK Partner Network: PRIVILEGE 101 PARTNER PLAYBOOK

Read Article

Privileged access represents the single largest threat to any organization. A privileged account has higher privileges to access critical business resources than other accounts. Privileged accounts can be individual user accounts, operating system accounts, or application accounts.

CyberArk is the global leader in Privilege Access Management, a critical layer of IT security to protect data, infrastructure and assets across the enterprise, in the cloud and throughout the DevOps pipeline. CyberArk delivers the industry’s most complete solution to reduce the risk created by privileged credentials and secrets. The company is trusted by the world’s leading organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, to protect against external attackers and malicious insiders. CyberArk pioneered the market and remains the leader in securing enterprises against cyber-attacks that take cover behind insider privileges to attack critical enterprise assets. Today, only CyberArk delivers a new category of targeted security solutions that help leaders stop reacting to cyber threats and get ahead of them, preventing attack escalation before irreparable business harm is done.

Download Now to know more

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Department (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from CYBERARK about its products, events and services. This is cohosted by Express Computer and CYBERARK. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information. By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that CYBERARK processes your personal information in accordance with the CYBERARK Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding CYBERARK's collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the CYBERARK Privacy Policy.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]