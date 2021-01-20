Driving Procurement Transformation with IBM & SAP ARIBA
Sponsored By: IBM
Increase visibility and control of spend across your enterprise; deliver sustainable, enterprise-wide savings; and improve implementation times and reduce risk. The tight integration between IBM and SAP Ariba combines the strengths of both companies to help transform our joint customers into e-business on demand enterprises. This alliance enables organizations to implement an on-demand solution that is integrated across their company with key partners and suppliers and can deliver greater cost savings, efficiencies, and competitive advantage to global enterprises.
Speakers:
- Avishek Jha, Intelligent Procurement Technology Leader, IBM India & South Asia
- Saket Jha, Associate Partner – GBS