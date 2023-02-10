Endpoint security is an essential element of your Zero Trust Journey
Published on : Feb 10, 2023
Dell Trusted Workspace helps secure endpoints for a modern, Zero Trust ready IT environment. Reduce the attack surface with a comprehensive portfolio of hardware and software protections exclusive to Dell. Our highly coordinated, defense-based approach offsets threats by combining built-in protections with ongoing vigilance. End users stay productive, and IT stays confident and security solutions built for today’s cloud-based world.
This whitepaper offers practical guidance for IT decision makers navigating a Zero Trust transformation, focusing specifically on the role endpoint device security plays in creating a modern, truly secure foundation for our work-from-anywhere world.
