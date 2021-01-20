Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Hybrid Cloud in an Open World

Hybrid Cloud in an Open World

Sponsored By: IBM
Cloud Downloads Resources
Read Article

The adoption of hybrid multicloud architecture helps you easily build and modernize applications and make your data ready for your journey to AI across your entire company. A unified architecture supports workloads in your data center, on public cloud, and at the edge, to simplify management and governance and help you facilitate security and regulatory compliance with visibility at all layers. This standards-based architecture positions you to better utilize data across all sources, modernize applications, and deploy AI throughout your business. It’s why we’ve architected our hybrid multicloud and public cloud offerings with modularity, open source standards, and secure distributed cloud management – including the ability to use IBM Cloud services anywhere, delivered as-a-service from a single pane of glass.

Speaker:
Sai Vennam, Technical Offering Manager, IBM Cloud

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -
    By EmailBy PhoneBy Postal Mail
    You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by submitting opt-out request.
    Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in each such email.
    More information on our processing can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement.
    By submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.



    More form IBM View More

    Driving Procurement Transformation with IBM & SAP ARIBA

    Cybersecurity in the New Norm

    Act Don’t React: How AI will change the way you work

    Discover techniques to manage your data across various public and private clouds

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image