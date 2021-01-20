Hybrid Cloud in an Open World
The adoption of hybrid multicloud architecture helps you easily build and modernize applications and make your data ready for your journey to AI across your entire company. A unified architecture supports workloads in your data center, on public cloud, and at the edge, to simplify management and governance and help you facilitate security and regulatory compliance with visibility at all layers. This standards-based architecture positions you to better utilize data across all sources, modernize applications, and deploy AI throughout your business. It’s why we’ve architected our hybrid multicloud and public cloud offerings with modularity, open source standards, and secure distributed cloud management – including the ability to use IBM Cloud services anywhere, delivered as-a-service from a single pane of glass.
Sai Vennam, Technical Offering Manager, IBM Cloud