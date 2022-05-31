Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics ebook

Oracle Fusion HCM Analytics ebook

Sponsored By: Oracle
Cloud Downloads Resources
Published on : May 31, 2022

Data is everywhere in your organisation but accessing it and understanding the story it’s able to tell is challenging. You have questions about your people—their performance and potential, sentiment and engagement, diversity today and outlook for tomorrow, and more. Empower your decision makers with the enterprise-wide information, understanding, and guidance to improve business outcomes.

To Read more, submit details and download ebook.

PLEASE FILL OUT INFORMATION BELOW AND SUBMIT

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Oracle about its products, events and services.

    This is cohosted by Express Computer and Oracle. Both companies will process your personal information. Each party will be responsible for managing their own use of your personal information.

    By filling and submitting this form you understand and agree that Oracle processes your personal information in accordance with the Oracle Privacy Policy. Additional details regarding Oracle’s collection and use of your personal information, including information about access, retention, rectification, deletion, security, cross-border transfers and other topics, is available in the Oracle Privacy Policy.




    More from Oracle View More

    Oracle Cloud HCM Solutions Overview

    2022 Could Be The Year Of The Great Retention

    4 Tips to Elevate the Employee Experience

    2022 Could Be The Year Of The Great Retention
    India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
    Register Now!
    close-image
    Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
    Register Now
    close-image
    Know how to protect your company in digital era.
    Register Now
    close-image
    Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
    Register Now
    close-image
    Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
    Register Now
    close-image
    Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
    Register Now
    close-image
    Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
    Register Now
    close-image