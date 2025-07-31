AI at work: Poonawalla Fincorp’s digital leap with four new tools

Mumbai, July 31, 2025 — In a strategic leap toward digital transformation, Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a Cyrus Poonawalla Group-promoted NBFC focused on Consumer and MSME lending, has rolled out four advanced AI solutions across its operational and financial functions. This includes one Agentic AI system and three AI-powered platforms, reinforcing the company’s commitment to becoming a digitally confident and operationally agile enterprise.

The deployed solutions—an Agentic AI-powered Data Quality Index (DQI), an AI-based Infrastructure Management Solution, an in-house developed Fin-Bot for Financial Intelligence, and an AI-led Invoice Management System—are designed to drive speed, precision, and scalability across the organization.

A Strategic Shift to Intelligent Operations

According to Arvind Kapil, MD & CEO of Poonawalla Fincorp, the shift is intentional and forward-looking.

“We’re not treating AI as a one-time upgrade. It’s a long-term capability we are building deliberately across the organisation, grounded in responsible use and real business relevance. Our aim is to embed intelligence into the very fabric of how we operate—enabling faster decisions, sharper insights, and stronger outcomes.”

The Four AI-Led Deployments

Agentic AI for Data Quality Index (DQI):A self-driven, intelligent system that autonomously manages data integrity across operations. This Agentic AI tool understands regulatory frameworks and business logic, reduces manual oversight, detects anomalies, and evolves with new requirements—delivering audit-ready transparency at scale.

AI-Powered Infrastructure Management Solution:As part of its 400-branch expansion in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, this solution streamlines property acquisition by translating and validating legal documents in regional languages using AI. Decisions can now be made within 5 minutes, compared to the earlier 2–3 day timeline, significantly boosting governance and agility.

Fin-Bot for Financial Intelligence:An internally developed, AI-driven bot that aggregates financial data, generates real-time insights, and provides customized reports to enhance governance and speed up decision-making. It helps reduce disclosure errors and supports sharper financial planning.

AI-Powered Invoice Management System:Automates invoice validation across sourcing channels using AI-vision and machine learning. The tool ensures policy-aligned processing, reduces manual effort, and handles rising invoice volumes efficiently, allowing finance teams to focus on strategic outcomes.

AI as a Strategic Differentiator

With over 35 AI projects in the pipeline and 8 already live, PFL is positioning AI as a core enabler across departments including compliance, audit, HR, governance, fraud detection, underwriting, and marketing. The company’s goal is not just automation—but building adaptive, intelligent systems that scale impact.