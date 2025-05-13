Apexon partners with Dataiku to drive scalable and responsible AI adoption in regulated Industries

India – May 13, 2025 – In a significant step toward advancing enterprise AI adoption, technology services firm Apexon has announced a strategic technology partnership with Dataiku, The Universal AI Platform™, aimed at enabling secure, governed, and scalable AI deployment across regulated sectors such as Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, and Life Sciences.

This alliance marks a powerful synergy between Apexon’s data modernization expertise and Dataiku’s robust AI and ML platform, with a shared vision to accelerate intelligent automation and unlock tangible business value through responsible AI. By merging their capabilities, the two companies aim to help enterprises move beyond pilot projects to full-scale AI implementations that are ethical, explainable, and compliant.

“Our clients are increasingly looking to move from AI experimentation to full-scale implementation that delivers tangible business value,” said Mukund Kalmanker, Global Head – Data, Analytics and AI Practice, Apexon. “Through our partnership with Dataiku, we are equipping enterprises with the tools and frameworks they need to scale AI initiatives securely and responsibly.”

At the heart of this collaboration is Apexon’s AI Centre of Excellence (CoE), which will play a central role in deploying pre-built frameworks, reusable assets, and domain-specific accelerators. These assets, integrated with Dataiku’s enterprise-grade, collaborative AI platform, will help organizations fast-track time-to-value while ensuring compliance and governance across AI lifecycles.

The partnership is especially timely, as enterprises in regulated sectors face increasing scrutiny from regulators and customers alike. Together, Apexon and Dataiku will empower clients to:

Enhance fraud detection and risk management

Deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences

Streamline regulatory compliance and reporting

Deploy explainable and governed AI models at scale

“We’re excited to partner with Apexon to accelerate responsible AI adoption in regulated industries,” said Taye Mohler, VP of Partnerships, Americas at Dataiku. “This collaboration combines Apexon’s deep industry and governance expertise with Dataiku’s trusted platform, enabling businesses to innovate with confidence, meet regulatory demands, and achieve real value from AI at scale.”

One of the cornerstones of this partnership is AI governance—an area where Apexon brings significant leadership. As enterprises race to operationalize AI, Apexon’s focus on risk mitigation, bias management, and model transparency will be key to fostering trust and long-term sustainability in AI-driven initiatives.

By combining domain expertise, pre-configured AI assets, and scalable platforms, Apexon and Dataiku are poised to help regulated industries turn AI from a buzzword into a competitive advantage—safely and responsibly.