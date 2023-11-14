Express Computer

Home  »  Downloads  »  Resources  »  Big Data / Analytics  »  90% of customers in India say the experience a company provides is as important as its products and services

90% of customers in India say the experience a company provides is as important as its products and services

Big Data / AnalyticsCloudNews
By Srikanth RP
0 5

Salesforce recently released the new State of the Connected Customer report, sharing insights from 14,300 consumers and business buyers across 25 countries — including 650 from India.

The report uncovers how AI, digital transformation, and macroeconomic trends are reshaping customer expectations and behaviors across the buying lifecycle.

Key insights from the research include:

A Changing World Shakes Up Expectations. Economic and technological shifts are changing customer priorities, behaviors, and expectations. The pressure is on for brands to step up.

76% of customers in India expect companies to understand their needs as they change.
93% of customers in India expect faster service as technology advances.
Experience Remains Crucial Amidst Bargain Seeking. Brands have ample opportunity to compete on more than price.
90% of consumers in India say the experience a company provides is just as important as its products and services.
63% of consumers in India switched brands at least one in the past year.

Top 3 reasons consumers switch brands in India: Product Quality, Better Deals, Customer Service
Generative AI Evokes Curiosity Above All. Customers have a variety of feelings about the rise of generative AI. However, in all 25 countries surveyed, “curiosity” is among the top 3.

Top 3 customer sentiments around generative AI in India: Excitement, Hope, Curiosity
Trust Is Paramount as AI Expands. Customers expect transparency as companies ramp up their use of AI.
74% of customers in India are concerned about companies using AI unethically.
65% of customers in India say greater visibility into AI’s use would deepen their trust.
90% of customers in India say it’s important to know whether they’re communicating with AI or a human.

Deepak Pargaonkar, VP – Solution Engineering, Salesforce India, said, “The significance of delivering a cohesive customer experience cannot be overstated. As companies increasingly integrate AI across their business, customers are grappling with concerns around responsible use of the technology. It is imperative that companies differentiate their technology strategies, grounding them in trust and human connection.”

Mankiran Chowhan, VP – Enterprise Business, Salesforce India, said, “Customers today expect companies to anticipate their needs and provide proactive assistance, yet such service is rare, leaving customers feeling that the quality of service they receive is left to chance. Brands are prompted to prioritize consistency, efficiency, and a human touch with personalization being the tenet of modern customer engagement.”

Akhil Dugga, Head – Customer Experience, Atomberg Technologies, said, “For us, delivering superior customer experience is one of the pillars on which brand Atomberg is built. Customers have evolved, and being connected to your customer is an imperative. We’ve leveraged technology to ensure employees have what they need to create more human and real experiences for our customers which has been a key differentiator.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at [email protected]

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image