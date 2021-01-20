Express Computer


Act Don’t React: How AI will change the way you work

Sponsored By: IBM
Now, more than ever, organizations are under pressure to change the way they work. In today’s distributed work environment, organizations can’t afford to be tied into a single ecosystem — they need an open one that offers the freedom to shift direction at the speed they need and their customers’ demand. With AI and automation, organizations can take a proactive approach to transform their business and infuse intelligence across their workflows. In this keynote session, learn how clients are using our prescriptive approach to put AI and automation to work in their organization, and hear some of our partners discuss the importance of being open.

Speaker: Dileep Rangan, Business Development Director, Asia Pacific IBM Data & AI, Expert Labs and Learning

