Oracle Cloud’s built-in security and automation help ISVs scale faster and deliver good user experience: Vivek Gupta, Country Head and Senior Director ISV, Oracle India

In this era of data deluge, end-user spending on public cloud services is increasing by the day. As per a Gartner report, global end-user spending is expected to reach $679 billion in the present year. The soaring shift to the cloud has created demands for scalable and cost-efficient solutions. This is where Oracle comes into picture. Vivek Gupta, Country Head and Senior Director ISV at Oracle India joins Express Computer for an exclusive interaction and shares his views on how Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) enables Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to deliver scalable and efficient solutions with built-in security.

Digitalisation is inevitable in the present-day world and the future. So, besides OEMs like Oracle that develop digital platforms, what key role do ISVs play in streamlining enterprises’ digital transformation journey?

Digital transformation is a multifaceted journey. While OEMs like Oracle provide the foundational digital platforms, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) are pivotal in customising and optimising these solutions to meet specific enterprise needs. ISVs also help address industry-specific challenges such as speed, security, and scalability by translating the broad capabilities of platforms like Oracle into targeted solutions.



By developing applications and services that integrate seamlessly with Oracle’s platforms, ISVs help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation, reducing time-to-market and enhancing operational efficiency. OCI deep domain expertise enables them to create niche solutions that cater to the unique requirements of various industries, ensuring that businesses can fully leverage digital technologies to achieve their objectives. With OCI’s built-in security and automation, ISVs can scale faster and deliver a good user experience. Moreover, ISVs facilitate the adoption of cutting-edge technologies by making them accessible and user-friendly, thereby driving innovation and enabling enterprises to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

With data deluge, cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML are must-haves for companies to stay ahead of the curve. How are ISVs integrating these technologies into their solutions to enhance functionality?

ISVs embed advanced technologies like AI and ML to enhance functionality and deliver smarter, automated outcomes. By leveraging AI and ML, ISVs enable businesses to harness predictive analytics, real-time decision-making, and personalised customer experiences. These capabilities enable ISVs to process large volumes of data, identify patterns, make informed suggestions, assist enterprises, optimise their operations, and drive innovation.

OCI provides ISVs with the necessary computing power and scalable infrastructure to effectively incorporate and implement AI and ML technologies ensuring that their solutions are not only innovative but also reliable and scalable.

As Oracle is among the prominent players in the industry, how effective is your ISV network in India? Can you shed some light on new ISVs coming onboard to use the OCI?

Oracle’s ISV network in India brings together a diverse group of ISVs that leverage OCI to develop and deploy solutions tailored to the unique needs of Indian enterprises. By collaborating with Oracle, ISVs gain access to advanced cloud technologies, development tools, and technical support, essential for creating high-performance, scalable applications.

With regular onboarding of new partners across industries like fintech and healthcare, Oracle continues to expand its ISV network. These ISVs play a critical role in driving the cloud adoption in the region. Through this partnership, Oracle provides ISVs with world-class cloud infrastructure and extends their market reach, enabling them to scale their operations and deliver value to a broader audience.

What factors make OCI an optimum choice for ISVs and give them an edge over the competition?

OCI stands out as the ideal platform for ISVs seeking a competitive edge. Its robust, scalable architecture enables ISVs to develop, test, and deploy applications with exceptional performance and reliability. OCI is built to handle demanding workloads, offering the flexibility to scale solutions as their customer base expands. With a comprehensive suite of cloud services, including AI, ML, analytics, and database management, OCI empowers ISVs to innovate and enhance their applications. Security and compliance are top priorities, making OCI especially valuable for ISVs operating in regulated industries. Oracle’s global reach ensures that ISVs can deploy solutions across multiple regions with low latency and high availability, delivering superior customer experiences.

Digital avatars of businesses have made them vulnerable to cyber threats more than ever before. How OCI is addressing security and compliance issues for ISVs?

Today, cyber risks are becoming more complex and sophisticated, therefore, ensuring the security and compliance of cloud infrastructure is crucial, especially for ISVs creating digital solutions for businesses.

With a multi-layered security approach that includes end-to-end encryption, robust identity, access management, and continuous monitoring for potential threats, OCI offers strong protection to ISVs and their applications. Oracle ensures that its customers’ data remains safe and compliant with industry standards. OCI’s compliance certifications across various global standards assure ISVs that their solutions are in line with the regulatory requirements of different regions and industries. By offering a secure and compliant environment, OCI enables ISVs to focus on innovation and development, confident that their applications are safeguarded against the latest cyber threats.

How is OCI enabling ISVs in future-proofing with cloud-native applications for scalability, flexibility, and resilience?

OCI enables ISVs to develop and launch applications using microservices, containerisation, and serverless computing, essential for contemporary, flexible development techniques.

This allows ISVs to scale their applications seamlessly as demand grows, without the need for significant infrastructure investments. OCI’s flexibility also supports ISVs to adapt to changing market conditions and customer requirements, ensuring that their solutions remain relevant and competitive. Moreover, OCI’s resilience features, such as automated backups, disaster recovery, and high availability, ensure that ISVs can deliver uninterrupted services to their customers, even in the face of unexpected challenges. OCI helps ISVs propel their business forward, unlocking new opportunities and driving growth. Many such partners have shared their positive experiences with us.