Cybersecurity in the New Norm
Sponsored By: IBM
The pandemic not only took everyone by surprise, it also accelerated the transformation to digital much faster than planned. Security officers therefore struggled to leverage their existing investments in security tools and adapt them to the new normal. Learn how you can address this challenge and scale up to the next gen security using our open platform and cross vendor collaboration approach.
Vishal Kamat, Director, MaaS360 Engineering & SaaS Ops, IBM Security
