Sustainable Device for positive impact eBook

With global warming increasing temperatures at an accelerated rate, that message, from the United Nations, couldn’t be any clearer. Individuals and entire organizations, consumers and governments, corporations and business leaders—everyone needs to find a way to come together and commit to environmental sustainability.

Read this whitepaper to understand how we’ve evolved our own technologies to meet the sustainability needs of organizations like yours. We’ve reimagined and redesigned our IT solutions to slash electricity requirements, make better use of sustainable materials, and cut waste out of the manufacturing process. Drawing on our partnership with Intel ®, our goal today is to not only make devices with the power and performance that organizations need to succeed; it’s also to ensure these solutions are sustainable and can help others be sustainable as well.

Dell Technologies Solutions with Intel®