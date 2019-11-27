3 benefits of Citrix ADC with flexible licensing

What is Citrix ADC pooled capacity?

Citrix ADC (formerly NetScaler ADC) pooled capacity is a shared licensing framework. It’s designed to give you the ultimate flexibility to move capacity where it’s needed most. With licenses no longer tied to a specific physical or virtual ADC, Citrix ADC pooled capacity lets you check out licenses and bandwidth from a common pool. When an ADC no longer needs the resources, you can check them back into the pool,

making them available to other ADCs.

Flexibility

Pooled capacity licensing gives you the flexibility to move capacity among the ADCs across your hybrid, multi-cloud environment, regardless of form factor.

Better economics

you can set a policy to provision and deprovision bandwidth based on time of day. This eliminates the need to purchase maximum-capacity ADCs for each location, leading to a better utilization of resources and more predictable costs.

Simplicity

You can migrate more applications to the cloud, you can take your on-premises Citrix ADC configurations and licenses to the cloud for a simple, smooth transition.

