3 benefits of Citrix ADC with flexible licensing

What is Citrix ADC pooled capacity?
Citrix ADC (formerly NetScaler ADC) pooled capacity is a shared licensing framework. It’s designed to give you the ultimate flexibility to move capacity where it’s needed most. With licenses no longer tied to a specific physical or virtual ADC, Citrix ADC pooled capacity lets you check out licenses and bandwidth from a common pool. When an ADC no longer needs the resources, you can check them back into the pool,
making them available to other ADCs.
- Flexibility
Pooled capacity licensing gives you the flexibility to move capacity among the ADCs across your hybrid, multi-cloud environment, regardless of form factor.
- Better economics
you can set a policy to provision and deprovision bandwidth based on time of day. This eliminates the need to purchase maximum-capacity ADCs for each location, leading to a better utilization of resources and more predictable costs.
- Simplicity
You can migrate more applications to the cloud, you can take your on-premises Citrix ADC configurations and licenses to the cloud for a simple, smooth transition.
Download the whitepaper
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]