4 business and IT benefits gained from shorter server refresh cycles.
In a recent survey, Forrester found companies that refresh servers every three years gain business and technical benefits, especially organizations that have embraced modernized IT.
Transform and scale your organization with modernized servers that increase agility and improve efficiency.
Modernize your IT infrastructure with regular server refreshes to fully support current and emerging workloads. Upgrading to the latest generation of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers delivers the enhanced automation, scalability and security you need to increase agility, improve efficiency and reduce operational expenses.
Surveyed respondents reported benefits from modern servers:
- 39% saw improved application performance
- 47% saw higher systems reliability
- 42% saw increased employee productivity
- 41% saw better data center security
