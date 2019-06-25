Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

4 business and IT benefits gained from shorter server refresh cycles.

In a recent survey, Forrester found companies that refresh servers every three years gain business and technical benefits, especially organizations that have embraced modernized IT.

Whitepaper
By Dell EMC
0 12

Transform and scale your organization with modernized servers that increase agility and improve efficiency.

Modernize your IT infrastructure with regular server refreshes to fully support current and emerging workloads. Upgrading to the latest generation of Dell EMC PowerEdge servers delivers the enhanced automation, scalability and security you need to increase agility, improve efficiency and reduce operational expenses.

Surveyed respondents reported benefits from modern servers:

  1. 39% saw improved application performance
  2. 47% saw higher systems reliability
  3. 42% saw increased employee productivity
  4. 41% saw better data center security

Yes, I would like a Dell EMC Solution Specialist to contact meNo

Yes, please stay in touch by email, phone and post. Dell Technologies and its group of companies would love to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how Dell Technologies’ uses and protections your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time.

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

Dell solutions are powered by Intel®

Dell logo and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Dell EMC
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement