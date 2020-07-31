Express Computer


451 Research- Pathfinder report- Accelerating AI with Data Management; Accelerating Data Management with AI

By IBM
AI could literally reshape the success of your business in this digital era. But to find success with AI, you don’t just need physical and virtual server infrastructure, but also data management and database software designed to support high-performance data processing and analytics.

This Pathfinder report takes you through the synergistic nature of data management and AI and helps you understand the critical steps needed to improve the operational efficiency of both aspects for your business success.

