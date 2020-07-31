451 Research- Pathfinder report- Accelerating AI with Data Management; Accelerating Data Management with AI
Content :
AI could literally reshape the success of your business in this digital era. But to find success with AI, you don’t just need physical and virtual server infrastructure, but also data management and database software designed to support high-performance data processing and analytics.
This Pathfinder report takes you through the synergistic nature of data management and AI and helps you understand the critical steps needed to improve the operational efficiency of both aspects for your business success.
Enter details to download complete report.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]