451 Research: Secure Hybrid Cloud: The Strategic Approach ToEnterprise IT

451 Research: Secure Hybrid Cloud: The Strategic Approach ToEnterprise IT

Whitepaper
By IBM
The enthusiasm for hybrid cloud as an ideal structure for IT environments belies a complicated decision-making process around locations for various types of compute workloads and data stores. Though it may seem that today’s enterprises have more choices than ever for where to host their applications, some workloads must remain on-premises for reasons related to data control, security, compliance and performance.

At the same time, competitive pressures are pushing businesses to be more customer-responsive by taking advantage of the perceived scalability, flexibility and agility afforded by off-premises IT architectures. Enterprises must focus on business outcomes while deploying workloads and data in a way, and in a location, that ensures security and integration across increasingly distributed environments.

