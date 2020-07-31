A New NetApp Is on the Rise

This IDC Perspective analyzes NetApp’s transformation in the past 18 months. In the past 12–18 months, the NetApp executive team has driven significant change within the vendor to optimize its offerings and presentation to customers undergoing digital transformation. These changes were very evident at the NetApp Analyst Insight conference held in late October 2019. Many prospective customers that have not dealt with NetApp in the past 12–18 months may not even recognize the vendor, and the vendor’s new direction meshes well with both industry trends and evolving enterprise customer needs. This document reviews those changes, offering an introduction to the “new” NetApp for prospective customers.
This document calls out five key aspects of the vendor’s new offerings, areas of focus, and business strategy that traditional IT customers (as well as new constituencies for enterprise storage purchases like cloud architects and DevOps managers) may find both surprising and appealing.
