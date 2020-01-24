Accelerating the Journey to Passwordless Authentication
Leveraging Results from the EMA Research Report
The primary purpose of enterprise IT security is to ensure the right people have the right access to the right IT resources under the right conditions. As such, the application of security policies is broadly dependent on correctly identifying the users requesting access, rendering identity management the first line of defense in enterprise security. However, traditional password-based authentication solutions are commonly considered to be “high-friction”—that is, they are challenging and time-consuming for users. Enterprises are now widely considering password less approaches to authentication that can improve user productivity while responsibly achieving security assurance.
