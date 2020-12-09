An Executive’s Guide To Maximizing Production Assets

Summary:
“It’s common for large businesses to have hundreds of millions of dollars invested in production assets. And today, these assets – which range from factory machines to combustion turbines – are increasingly being viewed as strategic contributors to a company’s P&L.
But traditional meter- and calendar-based preventive maintenance approaches make it difficult to maximize key metrics such as return on capital employed (ROCE) and return on capital invested (ROCI). Most organizations use basic monitoring consoles provided by their asset manufacturers to monitor equipment performance. These consoles are limited in scope with little emphasis on analytics, resulting in isolated views into separate tags of assets
This paper explores the business case for investing in predictive maintenance solutions and examines how they work to lower maintenance costs and minimize asset performance-related disruptions across operations. It also describes what’s required to get started with predictive maintenance today. ”
- Know what can be the business impact of unplanned downtime
- Learn why traditional approaches to maintenance aren’t enough
- Learn how to optimizing outcomes with predictive maintenance
- Get insights into how US Department of Energy witnessed significant benefits using a predictive maintenance approach
- Understand how SAS helps organizations achieve optimized, sustainable maintenance strategies and improved performance and availability of equipment
