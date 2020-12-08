Analytics and the Modern Energy Supplier – How IoT and AI make digital utility transformation possible
Summary :
“Disruptions in the energy supply chain continue to challenge the viability of traditional utility business models. For example, some utilities with declining load growths – due to distributed energy resources and energy efficiency programs – are in financial trouble. Such disruptors erode revenue and ultimately could sound the death knell for some companies that traditionally make money based on their capital investments and the volume of electricity they sell.
In response to disruptions in the electric energy sector, modern energy suppliers have emerged. Thanks to data from the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), both new and existing suppliers are adapting to – and even thriving in – the quickly changing energy supply landscape.”
- Understand the forces of change and industry response
- Understanding the changing customer expectations
- Learn about advanced analytics that enable the modern energy supplier
- Know how analytics life cycle supports digital unity
- Learn how SAS helps modern energy suppliers achieve optimised, sustainable strategies and improved performance
