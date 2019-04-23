APIs for Dummies

Modern business ecosystems need to rethink their approach to innovation and integration. This book is your guide to applying the power of APIs to business challenges ranging from changing business models to embracing a world of devices and sensors. Experiencing the power of APIs involves much more than simply data monetization. Whether you’re an API provider or an API consumer, you need to make smart business and IT decisions.

This book first defines the basic nature of modern APIs and then leads you through several necessary decisions, ranging from which API to provide or consume to how you can build an effective API technology platform.

Download to know more.

Please fill the below form to start your download –

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



Privacy - IBM may use my contact data to keep me informed of products, services and offerings -

By Email By Phone You can withdraw your marketing consent at any time by sending an email to NETSUPP@us.ibm.com.

Also you may unsubscribe from receiving marketing emails from IBM by clicking the unsubscribe link in

each such email.

More information on IBM processing of your personal data can be found in the IBM Privacy Statement. By

submitting this form, I acknowledge that I have read and understand the IBM Privacy Statement.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com