Application Modernization Field Guide

App modernization is inevitable.
Business pressures demand faster time to market and app modernization. Your existing estate determines the best approach to modernization. Containers, Kubernetes, and microservices are proven to deliver speed and simplicity, and are being adopted rapidly. IBM can make this easy for you.
MODERNIZATION PROVIDES IMMEDIATE BENEFITS:
- Accelerate digital transformation.
- Improve developer productivity.
- Improve operational efficiency and standardization.
This field guide provides a high-level overview of IBM’s application modernization approach.
