Automation Anywhere – Everest Group PEAK Matrix For Robotic Process Automation Technology Vendors 2019

Everest Group recently released its report titled “Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019.” The report provides a detailed view of the RPAtechnology vendor landscape and a thorough assessment of the various RPA technology solutions across several key dimensions.

As a part of this report, Everest Group presented a comparative assessment of 22 leading RPAtechnology vendors and updated its classification of the vendors on the Everest Group RPA Products PEAK Matrix™ into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants.

The PEAK Matrix is a framework that provides an objective, data-driven, and comparative assessment of vendors based on their market impact and vision & capability. Everest Group also identified five vendors as the “2019 RPA Market Star Performers” based on the strongest forward movement demonstrated on the PEAK Matrix year-on-year.

Based on the analysis, Automation Anywhere emerged as a Leader and also a Star Performer. This document focuses on Automation Anywhere’s RPA experience and capabilities and includes:

Automation Anywhere’s position on the Everest Group RPA Products PEAK Matrix 2019

Detailed RPAprofile of Automation Anywhere

