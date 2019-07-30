Automation Anywhere: Tackling RPA at scale

Automation Anywhere, one of the RPA technology market’s leading vendors, offers a growing suite of tools to drive digital operations at scale. Automation Anywhere Enterprise provides the core of Automation Anywhere’s proposition, but recent years have seen the company consistently add capabilities around this core. IQ Bot adds machine learning-powered document classification and data extraction; Bot Insight adds operational and business analytics; Bot Farm adds dynamic operational scaling; and Bot Store adds a catalogue of over 400 pre-built automation components (and growing all the time).

Automation Anywhere’s overall portfolio excels particularly in large-scale implementations. Not only do Bot Farm and Bot Insight provide key capabilities for managing operational scale; but IQ Bot enables your implementations to capture more ‘upstream’ automation value by automating unstructured document processing, and just as importantly, core capabilities of Automation Anywhere Enterprise support project and program scale with support for artefact reuse, versioning, rollback and more.

