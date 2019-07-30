Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Automation Anywhere: Tackling RPA at scale

Whitepaper
By Automation Anywhere
0 8

Automation Anywhere, one of the RPA technology market’s leading vendors, offers a growing suite of tools to drive digital operations at scale. Automation Anywhere Enterprise provides the core of Automation Anywhere’s proposition, but recent years have seen the company consistently add capabilities around this core. IQ Bot adds machine learning-powered document classification and data extraction; Bot Insight adds operational and business analytics; Bot Farm adds dynamic operational scaling; and Bot Store adds a catalogue of over 400 pre-built automation components (and growing all the time).

Automation Anywhere’s overall portfolio excels particularly in large-scale implementations. Not only do Bot Farm and Bot Insight provide key capabilities for managing operational scale; but IQ Bot enables your implementations to capture more ‘upstream’ automation value by automating unstructured document processing, and just as importantly, core capabilities of Automation Anywhere Enterprise support project and program scale with support for artefact reuse, versioning, rollback and more.

5 reasons to download:

  • Understand MWD Advisors’ outlook on Automation Anywhere
  • Realise the business benefits of RPA
  • Learn about Automation Anywhere’s offerings
  • Know how these offerings make a difference to your business processes
  • Evaluate the right solutions for your business needs

Download whitepaper to know more

Over the next 12 months are you considering: (required)
Automating any of your work flows / work processesDo you have a quantum of repetitive, pre-defined tasks that are handled by intense manpower resourcesAutomating data extraction from semi-structured documents like Invoices, Purchase Orders, GRNs, Resumes (HR function), and other Scanned copy documentsDigital transformation by automating business processesProcess Automating repetitive & rule-based tasks using software bots

When you look at your businesse’s IT Infrastructure, are you looking to review or invest into Robotic Process Automation software bots?
YesNo

Would you be interested in having a Live Demo from the Global leaders in Automation by Automation Anywhere for free.
YesNo

By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Automation Anywhere
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.