Build, Deploy, And Manage Modern Applications With A Consistent Experience Across IT Infrastructure.

By Dell Technologies
The next evolution of application architectures

Applications are the lifeblood of the modern enterprise. Organizations need the flexibility to run their applications in the manner that best aligns with their business requirements. Virtualization fundamentally shifted the way that this flexibility was achieved, and virtualized infrastructure quickly became a standard feature of enterprise data centers. Now, we are witnessing the next evolution in application architectures as organizations embrace cloud-native architectures and containerized workloads orchestrated by Kubernetes.

The Solution: Modern applications infrastructure with Dell Technologies Cloud

Automate the deployment and management of modern applications infrastructure with VMware TanzuTM Kubernetes Grid. Key benefits include:

  • Rapid deployment of standard upstream Kubernetes
  • Host virtualized and containerized applications within the same infrastructure
  • Extend your team’s existing skillset to perform Kubernetes administration

    Dell Technologies
