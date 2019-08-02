Building Trust in Your Information and Security

How confident are you and your peers about the data and security practices you’re working with? We asked 5,000 executives globally, across 24 markets and have some interesting results to share. For example, up to half of IT leaders consider their data is manageable but struggle to gain meaningful insights from it. Yet, while AI and autonomous technology could help relieve this situation, they aren’t high on the priority list. Read our report to find out more about executives’ views about data in connection with security, ethics, and visualisation.
Download Now to read the report.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]