Cisco Digital Network Architecture

It’s all about an intent-based network that continuously bridges the gap between business and IT.
It’s the new era in networking, built on Cisco DNA.
Cisco DNA takes a software-delivered approach to automating and assuring services across your campus, WAN, and branch networks. Based on an open and extensible platform, Cisco DNA allows you to build value on the network, so you can streamline operations and facilitate IT and business innovation.
Download to know more.
Please fill the below form to start your download –
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com