Cisco Email Security Solution Overview

Email is the most important business communication tool—and simultaneously, the most used for cyberattacks. In fact, according to the Cisco’s Annual Cybersecurity Report, attackers turn to email as the primary vector for spreading malware. Attackers also use social engineering to create sophisticated and highly targeted Business Email Compromise (BEC) and phishing campaigns.
Please fill the below form to start your download –
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com