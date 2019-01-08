Cisco Email Security Solution Overview

Email is the most important business communication tool—and simultaneously, the most used for cyberattacks. In fact, according to the Cisco’s Annual Cybersecurity Report, attackers turn to email as the primary vector for spreading malware. Attackers also use social engineering to create sophisticated and highly targeted Business Email Compromise (BEC) and phishing campaigns.

Please fill the below form to start your download –

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com