Cloud Managed Services: A comparison guide

By IBM
Increasingly, enterprises are cloud-enabling enterprise applications like SAP to power innovative business models and achieve business agility. They’re looking to move critical workloads and data to a secure, reliable cloud infrastructure, and integrate existing systems of record with dynamic new mobile and social applications. That’s not easy, so many partners with a provider to deploy and manage the cloud and their enterprise applications for them.

  • The cloud managed services offer:
  • Advice and assistance when migrating to the cloud
  • Access to the best infrastructure without added CAPEX
  • Greater business agility through multiple levels of management options
  • Guaranteed service levels with consistent application performance
  • Enhanced security with global delivery if required
  • Less risk and cost with usage-based pricing that avoids over-provisioning
  • Deployment and management of critical enterprise workloads and data

IBM
