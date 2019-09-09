Cloud Managed Services: A comparison guide

Increasingly, enterprises are cloud-enabling enterprise applications like SAP to power innovative business models and achieve business agility. They’re looking to move critical workloads and data to a secure, reliable cloud infrastructure, and integrate existing systems of record with dynamic new mobile and social applications. That’s not easy, so many partners with a provider to deploy and manage the cloud and their enterprise applications for them.
- The cloud managed services offer:
- Advice and assistance when migrating to the cloud
- Access to the best infrastructure without added CAPEX
- Greater business agility through multiple levels of management options
- Guaranteed service levels with consistent application performance
- Enhanced security with global delivery if required
- Less risk and cost with usage-based pricing that avoids over-provisioning
- Deployment and management of critical enterprise workloads and data
