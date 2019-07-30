Cognitive Automation: Fortune 500 company brings structure to unstructured data

A Fortune 500 company, one of the top storage providers for hybrid cloud data centers, deliver hardware and software solutions to the world’s largest corporations. The company faced highly variable order to cash demand, with surges every quarter-end. They possessed a manual order to cash process involving 50 full time staff (FTEs) performing more than 16 validations against quotes in their ERP. Backlogs were inevitable, even with seasonal staff. The company tried digitization but found the intelligent OCR solution they selected had higher set-up costs than expected. It also required manual creation of customer order form templates, that delivered inconsistent results. Troubleshooting became a burden and impacted the delivery of the outstanding customer support that the company is known for.

Automating the company’s order to cash process overrun with unstructured data, was a perfect match for Automation Anywhere’s IQ Bot. With IQ Bot, the company has automated 20% of their order to cash process with 75% straight through processing (STP) in just five weeks. They also experience 4X faster set-up time than the existing OCR application. The company met its aggressive goal of concept-toproduction in under 5 weeks. IQ Bot’s unparalleled transparency enables rapid troubleshooting, ensuring satisfied internal and external customers.

5 reasons to download:

Know how the company automated its order to cash process overrun with unstructured data

Learn how IQ Bot helped the company achieve its goal of concept-toproduction in under 5 weeks

How IQ Bot’s transparency enables rapid troubleshooting, ensuring satisfied internal and external customers

How the company plans to automate 50% of the order to cash process over the next four months

How the company’s Automation Center of Excellence is focused on scaling their team, dramatically increasing the depth and breadth of processes automated with IQ Bot

Download whitepaper to know more

