CyberArk Blueprint for Privileged Access Management Success

CyberArk has developed a comprehensive blueprint to help organizations assess and prioritize privileged access vulnerabilities, strengthen security, and reduce risks. Leveraging CyberArk’s vast experience and deep subject-matter expertise, the CyberArk Blueprint for Privileged Access Management Success lays out a prescriptive, risk-aligned plan for establishing and maintaining an effective privileged access management program.

This paper reviews common privileged access management challenges and explains how the CyberArk Blueprint can help organizations improve privileged access management systems and practices, reduce security vulnerabilities, and mitigate risk.

