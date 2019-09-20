Data capital powers digital transformation

Wealth in the form of value derived from organisational data that is Commonly used to power digital experiences and/or unlock business insights.

To advance their digital transformation, 73% of the businesses are in agreement that a centralized technology strategy needs to be a priority for their business. Data powers digital transformation. Those organisations who can harness their data capital are poised to succeed.

Data silos limit data availability and usefulness, Keeping up with explosive data growth, Lack of expertise to convert data into business impact, and Inadequate data protection from core to edge to cloud are barriers to realizing the value of Data Capital.

Dell EMC can help To learn how the Dell EMC storage and data protection portfolio can help you unlock

the value of your organisation’s data capital.

Check out the product document to know more about Dell EMC storage and data protection portfolio.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



To discuss further on Dell EMC’s solution offerings, would you like a Dell EMC specialist to contact you?

Yes, please stay in touch by email, phone and post. Dell Technologies and its group of companies would love to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how Dell Technologies’ uses and protections your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time. By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter Dell solutions are powered by Intel® Dell logo and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]