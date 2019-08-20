Data Capital Powers Digital Transformation

Data is transforming the way we live and work and has become a catalyst for innovation in our economy. IDC predicts that 50% of global GDP will be digitalised by 2021.
Data powers digital transformation. Those organisations who can harness their data capital are poised to succeed.
To learn how the Dell EMC storage and data protection portfolio can help you unlock the value of your organisation’s data capital.
Read More.
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]