Data is Crucial to Business Success

Whitepaper
By Oracle
This report is a deep dive into how Autonomous technology is the foundation for success and innovation. Insights gained from connected data will play a crucial role in turning autonomous organisations into winners. 68% of IT data leaders say that they are 100% able to manage the amount of data generated by system logs and monitoring alerts vs. 7% of data followers. Discover the foundations you can start laying now to drive future success.

