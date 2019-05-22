Dell EMC – Beat The Clock

As Microsoft Windows Server 2008 reaches EOS, be ready to update and modernize your IT infrastructure with new server hardware.

In this eBook, we’ll look at the different considerations IT decision makers face in making the upgrade to Windows Server 2019, and how to decide which option is best for their organization.

Download to know more.

Please fill the below form to start your download –



First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Job Function (required)



Job Level (required)



Company Name (required)

Company Address

City (required)

State

Pin Code (required)

Industry (required)



To discuss further on Dell EMC’s solution offerings, would you like a Dell EMC specialist to contact you?

Yes, please stay in touch by email, phone and post. Dell Technologies and its group of companies would love to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how Dell Technologies’ uses and protections your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time. By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and you agree to Express Computer contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Computer at any time. Express Computer web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Dell solutions are powered by Intel® Dell logo and other trademarks are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com