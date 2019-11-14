Dell EMC GLOBAL DATA PROTECTION INDEX

The data era is changing how organizations think about, monetize and protect data

The volume of data being managed is growing at a phenomenal rate from 1.45PB in 2016 to 9.70PB in 2018.

DATA IS NOW AN ASSET FOR MOST COMPANIES AND PROTECTING DATA IS NOW MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER.

Data loss costs nearly 2x more than unplanned systems downtime.

DESPITE THIS RISK, ORGANIZATIONS HAVE LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THEIR DATA PROTECTION SOLUTIONS.

However, some organizations are better equipped than others to extend and protect the value of their data

Dell EMC’s Global Data Protection Index* ranks countries on the maturity of data protection approaches, awarding organizations in that country more points for:

Shorter recovery times

Confidence in their infrastructure

Modern data protection systems

Higher valuation of data

Increasingly organizations are finding new ways to gain value from data through various digital transformation efforts. This requires making both technology and business model adjustments to be successful.

