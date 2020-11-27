Express Computer


Dell EMC Ready Architectures for VDI

Whitepaper
By Dell Technologies
Enhance productivity with secure virtual desktop solutions that are quick and easy to implement

VDI is now ready for prime time

IT Transformation initiatives often lead to an exploration of desktop and application virtualization. However, organizations looking to adopt VDI(Virtual Desktop Infrastructure) have typically faced a number of hurdles, including long planning and procurement cycles, significant upfront infrastructure investments, and difficulty delivering a consistent user experience across locations and devices. These hurdles have turned many organizations away from adopting VDI, despite its many security and productivity advantages.

But good news is here: Dell EMC offers validated and optimized VDI architectures that provide the requisite data and application security while allowing IT to get started quickly and deliver optimized end‑user performance. Dell EMC Ready Architectures for VDI provide a wide range of choices to meet a variety of needs and come with optional Dell EMC endpoints and familiar management tools that allow you to get up and running faster and streamline your day‑to‑day operations.

  • Secure your environment
  • Empower your workforce
    Dell Technologies
