Express Computer


Home  »  Downloads  »  Whitepaper  »  Dell PC – As A Service Gaining Fast Adoption By 2022

Dell PC – As A Service Gaining Fast Adoption By 2022

Whitepaper
By Dell Technologies
0 9
Read Article

IT market intelligence agency, IDC, conducted a global study of 2800+ IT decision makers around the world and found that companies at all levels are considering PC as a Service models to reduce costs, shorten refresh cycles and drive IT transformation for their business.

  1. What is PC as a Service?
    Dell PC as a Service (PCaaS) combines hardware, software, lifecycle services and ­nancing into one all-encompassing solution – providing a single, predictable price per seat per month provided by Dell Financial Services.
  2. Market moving to PC as a Service
    19% of the Commercial PC Market is forecasted to move to a PCaaS model by 2022
  3. Reduce IT Costs
    Save up to 25% on PC lifecycle management with Dell PC as a Service
  4. Shorten the Refresh Cycle
    On average, this group believes PCaaS will shorten their refresh cycle by up to 5 months
  5. Drive IT Transformation
    66% believe PCaaS will be very impactful to profoundly transformational for their business

Submit the below form to get complete details.

    Yes I would like to be contacted by a Dell Technologies expert to receive further information.

    By clicking submit you agree to Dell Technologies and its group of companies stay in touch and to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how we protect your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time.

    Dell Technologies and Windows

    Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.


    If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

    Advertisement

    Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

    Dell Technologies
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Know how to Improve Citizen Services in the "New Normal"
    Register Now
    close-image