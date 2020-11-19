Dell PC – As A Service Gaining Fast Adoption By 2022

Read Article

IT market intelligence agency, IDC, conducted a global study of 2800+ IT decision makers around the world and found that companies at all levels are considering PC as a Service models to reduce costs, shorten refresh cycles and drive IT transformation for their business.

What is PC as a Service?

Dell PC as a Service (PCaaS) combines hardware, software, lifecycle services and ­nancing into one all-encompassing solution – providing a single, predictable price per seat per month provided by Dell Financial Services. Market moving to PC as a Service

19% of the Commercial PC Market is forecasted to move to a PCaaS model by 2022 Reduce IT Costs

Save up to 25% on PC lifecycle management with Dell PC as a Service Shorten the Refresh Cycle

On average, this group believes PCaaS will shorten their refresh cycle by up to 5 months Drive IT Transformation

66% believe PCaaS will be very impactful to profoundly transformational for their business

Submit the below form to get complete details.

First Name (required)

Last Name (required)

Your official Email (required)

Phone/Mobile Number (required)

Designation (required)

Company Name (required)

City (required)

Yes I would like to be contacted by a Dell Technologies expert to receive further information. By clicking submit you agree to Dell Technologies and its group of companies stay in touch and to keep you updated on products, services, solutions, exclusive offers and special events. For information on how we protect your personal data, see our Privacy Statement. You can unsubscribe at any time. I would like to signup for Express Computer Newsletter Dell Technologies and Windows Dell Technologies, Dell, EMC and Dell EMC are trademarks of Dell Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks may be trademarks of their respective owners.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]