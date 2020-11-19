Dell PC – As A Service Gaining Fast Adoption By 2022

IT market intelligence agency, IDC, conducted a global study of 2800+ IT decision makers around the world and found that companies at all levels are considering PC as a Service models to reduce costs, shorten refresh cycles and drive IT transformation for their business.
- What is PC as a Service?
Dell PC as a Service (PCaaS) combines hardware, software, lifecycle services and nancing into one all-encompassing solution – providing a single, predictable price per seat per month provided by Dell Financial Services.
- Market moving to PC as a Service
19% of the Commercial PC Market is forecasted to move to a PCaaS model by 2022
- Reduce IT Costs
Save up to 25% on PC lifecycle management with Dell PC as a Service
- Shorten the Refresh Cycle
On average, this group believes PCaaS will shorten their refresh cycle by up to 5 months
- Drive IT Transformation
66% believe PCaaS will be very impactful to profoundly transformational for their business
