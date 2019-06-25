Dell POWEREDGE MX : 5 WAYS IT MEETS CHANGING IT DEMANDS

Accelerate revenue growth and prepare for what’s next. This Hurwitz report details how the modular design of Dell EMC PowerEdge MX can help you scale, secure and
simplify your IT with:
- Flexible Architecture: Meet today’s workload demands and easily reconfigure your system to respond to changing needs without disruption.
- Agile IT management: Get unified control, simplified administration and intelligent automation of all system resources across 1000s of nodes and 100s of chassis with Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise Modular Edition.
- Storage density for data-intensive applications: Optimise storage capacity at a granular level for specific workloads, and add solid-state flash and hard-disk drive resources as needed.
- Responsive design: Protect your investment with support for at least three future technology cycles with Multi-Generation Assurance.
- Scalable fabric and fast networking interconnects: Transfer even the largest data sets quickly and efficiently with support for high-speed interconnects such as PCI-e Gen 4, 25/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet and Fibre Channel over Ethernet (FCOE).
If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]