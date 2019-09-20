DELL Purpose-Built Backup Appliances: 2018 Market Results

Purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs) have been foundation components to many organizations’ backup/recovery infrastructure for more than a decade. The importance of PBBAs is illustrated in the numbers: According to IDC, in 2018, the data replication and protection (DR&P) market was approximately $8.9 billion, while the PBBA market was $3.6 billion.

PBBAs have several distinguishing characteristics from other appliance devices and general-purpose storage arrays. These characteristics are:

Being able to specifically store backup data sets in the format of the backup software, making it impractical to use the data for other purposes

Implementing high rates of data de-duplication (usually 10:1 or more) that make it impractical to use the data for tasks other than data restore

Enabling highly efficient data replication (largely due to data de-duplication) to facilitate rapid backup from remote offices

Providing protocol translation (e.g., S3, OpenStack) for data transfer to cloud repositories (“cloud tiring”)

PBBAs provide IT organizations with a solution to common problems associated with backup/recovery operations as well as improve service-level delivery for data restore and availability.

