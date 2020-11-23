Dell Technologies Empowers IT With Consistent Cloud Management Across Cloud Infrastructure Platforms.
Enterprises may choose from many cloud computing platform options and often find themselves using multiple clouds, both public and private. Use of multiple cloud platforms with a common management plane is a great strategy to deliver the flexibility application teams need. As teams develop and operate applications with varied availability, cost and performance requirements, they benefit from choice in capabilities between public cloud(s) and private cloud(s), i.e. hybrid cloud.
Three top reasons to use public cloud infrastructure are as follows:
- Rapid application development via elasticity of capacity and breadth of features and services
- Cost savings on applications with highly variable and/or unpredictable capacity consumption
- Cost efficiency for specific use cases, such as disaster recovery and data retention
